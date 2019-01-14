× Report: Gary Kubiak to join Minnesota Vikings in offensive advisory role

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak will join the Minnesota Vikings in an offensive advisory role, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

According to Schefter, Kubiak’s son, Klint Kubiak, is expected to become the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach.

It is unclear what Gary Kubiak’s role will be with the Vikings because current offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will remain in his role.

Gary Kubiak was 21-11 as head coach of the Broncos and helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win. He stepped away from coaching after the 2016 season, citing health issues.

He took on a role as a senior personnel adviser to general manager John Elway in 2017.

However, there were reports that Gary Kubiak would return to coaching as offensive coordinator this year under new head coach Vic Fangio.

According to sources, the deal fell apart because Kubiak had wanted to bring back some of the assistant coaches who have followed him throughout his coaching career along with dusting off schemes that were successful in another era but don’t fit with the Broncos’ quest to modernize their approach.