Mild mid-week before possible Friday snow

Temperatures were seasonal today in Denver and hit the mid 40s this afternoon. Our dry and mild pattern will continue through Thursday before the next storm system arrives Friday.

Tuesday will be sunny and mild once again with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s in Denver.

Dry and mild weather will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday on the Front Range. Colorado's mountains will see snow showers move in on Wednesday and last into Saturday.

Denver's next chance to see snow will come on Friday. It is still too far out to know exact timing and totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

