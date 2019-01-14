× Jason Aldean, Kane Brown announce summer tour stop in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Jason Aldean is coming back to Colorado – and he’s bringing Kane Brown with him.

The 41-year-old country star will bring is Ride All Night Tour to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Friday, July 26. The tour will feature up-and-coming country music stars Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver.

The tour, which is to support is latest album “Rearview Town,” kicks off in May with two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Fans can start buying tickets on Friday, Jan. 25 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at Megaticket.com, according to Aldean’s website.

Jason Aldean’s 2019 Ride All Night Tour with @KaneBrown & @CarlyPearce kicks off in May! Get all the details on dates and cities here: — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) January 14, 2019

Here’s the full list of dates for Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour:

May 3 — Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 4 — Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 9 — Evansville, IN at The Ford Center

May 10 —Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

May 11 — Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

May 16 — Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 17 — Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 18 — Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

June 28 — Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest

July 19 — Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 20 — Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 25 — Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

July 26 — Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 27 — Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

August 9 — Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center

August 10 — Canandaigua, NY at CMAC Performing Arts Center

August 22 — Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

August 23 — Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 24 — St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 5 — Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 6 — Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 7 — Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

September 12 — Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

September 13 — Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 14 — Burgettstown, PA at KeyBank Pavilion

September 19 — Scranton, PA at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September 20 — Boston, MA at Xfinity Center

September 27 — Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 28 — Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre