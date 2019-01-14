Jason Aldean, Kane Brown announce summer tour stop in Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Jason Aldean is coming back to Colorado – and he’s bringing Kane Brown with him.
The 41-year-old country star will bring is Ride All Night Tour to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Friday, July 26. The tour will feature up-and-coming country music stars Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver.
The tour, which is to support is latest album “Rearview Town,” kicks off in May with two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Fans can start buying tickets on Friday, Jan. 25 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at Megaticket.com, according to Aldean’s website.
Here’s the full list of dates for Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour:
May 3 — Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
May 4 — Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
May 9 — Evansville, IN at The Ford Center
May 10 —Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
May 11 — Toledo, OH at Huntington Center
May 16 — Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
May 17 — Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 18 — Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
June 28 — Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest
July 19 — Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 20 — Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 25 — Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater
July 26 — Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 27 — Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre
August 9 — Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center
August 10 — Canandaigua, NY at CMAC Performing Arts Center
August 22 — Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
August 23 — Indianapolis, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 24 — St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 5 — Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 6 — Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 7 — Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
September 12 — Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion
September 13 — Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 14 — Burgettstown, PA at KeyBank Pavilion
September 19 — Scranton, PA at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
September 20 — Boston, MA at Xfinity Center
September 27 — Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 28 — Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre