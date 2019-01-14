× Houston woman unwittingly hired by Colorado inmate who stole truck to escape federal prison

LITTLETON, Colo. — More than 3 weeks after Alan May escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution in Englewood (which is actually located in Littleton), FOX31 has learned new and bizarre information about what May was able to accomplish while he was incarcerated.

The Problem Solvers were contacted by a Houston woman named Kelli Clark who said May hired her in late November through a Craigslist ad to house-sit and furnish a new town-home he had bought in the Houston area while he was in custody.

“I was house-sitting for a convicted felon and did not know it,” said Clark during a Facetime interview.

The Houston mom of three was looking for a part-time job when she answered May’s online ad.

“[The ad] said he needed someone to watch over his town-home while he was away at work in Denver,” Clark said.

Clark provided emails, texts and and amazon receipts (using the spelling of Allen May) and even photos May sent her to back up her conviction that the Alan May who escaped custody on Dec. 21 is the same Allen May who stopped communicated with her on Dec. 20.

The U.S. Marshals Service would later confirm to FOX31 it believes Clark’s story is accurate.

“It was kind of funny because I could hear, there were people in the background, that were listening in our phone calls and he told me they were just his work buddies,” said Clark, before adding, “Now I think they were prison buddies.”

Clark said May paid her $1,500 over three weeks using an online money app to furnish his Houston town-home until he could supposedly move in six months later.

“He gave me the phone number to his girl so I drove to her to get the keys, she gave me some artwork and instructions for the place,” said Clark.

When May stopped communicating with Clark on Dec. 20 the Houston-area mom decided to do an internet search on May and eventually found a FOX31 story dated Dec. 28 that exposed May’s escape on Dec. 21.

“I wonder if he’s in Texas,” said Clark, after learning May escaped the federal minimum security prison using a government work truck where he was able to simply drive off the prison grounds.

Clark says she even met May’s mom, Kathy Tyler, at the Houston town-home and realized in hindsight that Tyler always acted a little paranoid when she was at her son’s town-home.

“She was really worried about the security system,” remembered Clark.

The Problem Solvers decided to call Tyler to ask if she knew were her son might be and Tyler replied, “Your guess is a good as mine.”

When asked why she was helping her son set up a town-home in Houston, Tyler hung up the phone.

The U.S. Marshals suspect Tyler knows more than she’s sharing with the Problem Solvers.

“We received a tip that he was in Houston at his mother`s house 24-hours after his escape,” senior inspector Katrina Crouse told FOX31.

Crouse went on to say investigators believe May had been planning his escape for awhile,.

“We learned that he obtained a Colorado driver’s license while he was in prison on Oct. 18, 2018.”

It’s legal for minimum security prison inmates to obtain a valid Colorado drivers license while incarcerated to drive work trunks on the prison grounds but the address the identification is supposed to list the prison’s address.

Inspector Crouse told the Problem Solvers investigators have reason to believe May used the valid drivers license to create an illegal duplicate with a bogus P.O. Box for his address, and that he had the fake drivers license with him when he drove off the prison campus Dec. 21.

The Bureau of Prisons didn’t notify the U.S. Marshals of the escape until Dec. 26. The BOP has yet to return any phone calls or emails to FOX31 to explain why it gave an escaped inmate a 5-day head-start.

The Problem Solvers also want to ask how BOP failed to know that May was able to buy a $200,000 town-home while he was incarcerated, or how he had a cell phone that he used to take a selfie of himself on Dec. 17 in the very government truck he’s suspected of stealing four days later.

He posted the photo on his Facebook page.

Prison insiders tell FOX31 inmates aren’t supposed to have access to a Facebook page or a cell phone.

“May is very adept at Fraud,” said Krouse, before adding, “To think he was continuing this behind bars in order to facilitate his escape is pretty incredible.”

The first place the U.S. Marshals went looking for May was his son’s address in Fort Collins. But instead of his son, investigators found an abandoned home which had recently been occupied by a father-son team who are investigators aren’t yet identifying.

“They left a note saying they weren’t coming back and they left a vehicle and furniture inside the house. Told the Landlord he could keep whatever was left behind. Those people (Father/son team) that are connected to that house also have a connection to Houston, Texas, ” said Crouse.

FOX31 asked Clark how strange she found it that May would be setting up a town home in Houston when he still had nine years left on his 20-year sentence for securities fraud.

“Why would you do that?” wondered Clark, “Unless he had been planning this all along and thought he could get away with it .”

When the Problem Solvers asked Crouse why she suspects May would be setting up a new life in Houston at a town-home he could be traced to she responded, “I don’t know why he would do that unless he’s trying to provide a false lead to us.”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Texas charged May with setting up a fake company called “Prosper Oil and Gas” which investigators say May used to bilk investors out of $6.8 million.

After his Texas indictment in 2012, May fled to San Francisco, where he was eventually caught using multiple aliases.

Now, he’s on the run again, in a federal vehicle with government plates that the U.S. Marshals Office confirms has still not been found.