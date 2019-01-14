× Home where Christopher Watts killed his family in Frederick to be auctioned off in April

FREDERICK, Colo. — The home of Christopher and Shanann Watts in Frederick will be auctioned off to the highest bidder in April, according to documents obtained from the Weld County Public Trustee’s Office.

Christopher Watts was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife Shanann and their daughters 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, in their Frederick home on Aug. 13.

According to the documents obtained by FOX31, Christopher Watts was notified that his home would be sold at auction on April 17 at 10 a.m. at 1701 23rd Ave., Suite 250, in Greeley.

The foreclosure notice said that Watts purchased the home in 2013 for $392,709 and still owes $349,938.

Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths. The plea includes the unlawful termination of pregnancy for the death of Shanann’s unborn son, Nico.

Watts received life in prison without the possibility of parole, which will run consecutively, for three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Shanann, Bella, and Celeste.

He received two more concurrent life sentences for two other first degree murder charges for different theories in the deaths of Bella and Celeste.

The judge also sentenced Watts to 48 years, which will run consecutively to the other sentences, for the unlawful termination of a pregnancy, in the death of the son Shanann was pregnant with, whom family members have called Nico.

Watts also received 12-year sentences for three separate counts of tampering with a deceased body. Those sentences will run consecutively to the other sentences as well.

On Dec. 3, Christopher Watts was transferred to a Wisconsin prison.