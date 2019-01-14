Frisco officer involved in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, Colo. -- A law enforcement officer in Frisco was involved in a shooting Monday night, according to the Town of Frisco.

At roughly 7:30 p.m, Frisco police responded to a call from Summit County Dispatch indicating that there was a party acting “erratically” in Whole Foods Market.

Frisco Police confronted the suspect and a Town of Frisco police officer fired their weapon. No officers were injured and it's unclear if the suspect was hit.

The suspect is in custody and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is on the scene.