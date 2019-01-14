× Daybreak Delights – Corn Cakes

Denver – Chef David with Scratch Catering Services has done it again. Try out his Mexican Corn Cake with this easy to follow recipe.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Mexican Corn Cake with Coconut Creme Anglaise

What you Need

1 teaspoon pure Mexican vanilla extract

3 Tablespoons All purpose Flour (plus about 1 additional Tablespoon for preparing the pan)

2 teaspoons Baking Powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 large eggs

1 can (14oz) sweetened condensed milk

1 stick (8oz) unsalted butter, 1 tablespoon removed for preparing the pan, 7 tablespoons melted and set aside to cool

2 and 1/2 Cups of yellow corn Kernels, Cut fresh from the cob or if using canned make sure the corn is rinsed and well drained.

What to Do:

Preheat the the oven to 375 degrees

Prepare your baking pan, using a 9-inch cake pan, cut a piece of parchment paper to fit in the bottom of the pan. Using the reserved 1 Tablespoon of butter, butter the bottom of the pan and add about a tablespoon of all purpose flour to the pan and tilt and knock around the pan to get the flour to coat the entire bottom and sides of the pan, tap out any excess flour into the trash and set aside.

In a blender, combine all the ingredients for the corn cake. You may need to blend this mixture in two batches depending on the size of your blender. Blend until mixture is completely smooth and no lumps are present.

Pour the contents of the blended mixture into the prepared pan, and bake for 30 minutes or until the cake is set. Remove from oven, allow to cool for 5 minutes before inverting the cake to free it from the baking pan and remove the parchment paper lined bottom.

Allow cake to cool completely before serving. Serve drizzled/soaked in Coconut Creme Anglaise. Enjoy!

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Coconut Creme Anglaise

What you Need:

2 Large Eggs

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 14 oz can of whole Coconut Milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon quality Mexican Vanilla

What to Do:

Prepare an ice-water bath; set aside. Put eggs, sugar, and Mexican Vanilla in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment; beat on medium-high speed until pale and thick, 3 to 4 minutes. Meanwhile, bring coconut milk and cream to a boil in a medium saucepan; remove from heat.

With mixer on low speed, temper the egg mixture with the hot milk mixture by gradually pouring half of hot-milk mixture into egg mixture. Return 100% mixture to saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon and hold a line drawn by your finger, about 5 minutes. Pass mixture through a fine sieve into a medium bowl. Place bowl in ice-water bath; stir creme anglaise occasionally until chilled. Serve with the Mexican Corn Cake