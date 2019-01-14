× Broncos reportedly hire Mike Munchak as offensive line coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have reportedly named Mike Munchak as the team’s new offensive line coach, according to multiple reports.

The 58-year-old also interviewed for the Broncos head coaching job and was a finalist before the team gave former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio the job.

Munchak comes to the Broncos from the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he served in the same position since 2014. Before joining the Steelers, he was head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011 to 2013.

During his tenure as head coach, he had a 22-26 overall record.

Broncos reached an agreement with Mike Munchak to be their offensive line coach, source confirmed. (1st by @MikeKlis) Huge pickup for the Broncos. Not only is Munchak among the best at what he does, but it means Denver managed to get BOTH of its head-coaching finalists on staff. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 14, 2019

Newly-hired Broncos coach Vic Fangio continues to fill in his coaching staff. Mike Munchak has agreed to terms to the team's offensive line coach and while they were initially denied permission to interview 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello to… https://t.co/dNA3RL9VHu — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) January 14, 2019

Munchak was a first round draft pick in the 1982 NFL Draft as he was chosen by the Houston Oilers. During his 12-years of playing, he earned nine Pro Bowl nominations.

He entered the coaching field in 1994, just one year after retiring as a player, as an offensive assistant/quality control coach for the Oilers.

In 1997, when the Oilers moved to Tennessee, he was named offensive line coach and held that position until being named head coach in 2011.