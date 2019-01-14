Brewers band together with delicious way to help fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One large "family" around the United States is brewing their hearts out, all to help those who lost everything during the Camp Fire.

That includes more around 60 breweries across Colorado.

Across the United States, 1,484 breweries stepped up to answer a call from Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, asking fellow brewers to make Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.

The idea was to brew the beer and donate 100 percent of sales to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund.

In Colorado, groups of breweries collaborated on the project with each group brewing 10 barrels of the IPA.

So far, breweries we have talked to have raised more than $25,000 for the cause, with more money on the way.

In Fort Collins, $7,200 has been raised. For one group in Denver, $18,000 dollars has been raised.

Other groups are still waiting to begin brewing the special IPA, according to Jordan Fink, the owner and head brewer of Woods Boss Brewing Company in Denver.

“We felt terrible for the people who lost everything,” Fink says, “But that’s why we wanted to do that, to support those folks. We believe taking care of each other is not only part of what it means to be part of this community, but it’s a big part of what we as craft brewers believe.”

Sierra Nevada says they are just now starting to see funds coming in from the Resilience project, but if all the 1,484 breweries fulfill their commitments, $15 million dollars should be raised.

We have a full list of all the breweries around the country participating to help raise a glass to the good cause.

If you’re a home brewer, Sierra Nevada’s is also sharing the recipe.