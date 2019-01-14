An egg just cracked the world record for most-liked Instagram photo

SAN FRANCISCO — Think about your favorite photo of all time. Is it colorful, inspiring, entertaining? Now guess what the rest of the world must like to see. Maybe a new celebrity baby or a basketball trick shot?

With so many photos on Instagram, one must rise above the rest: The most-liked Instagram photo.

The record was just cracked and it’s more egg-citing than you could guess: An egg. No, that’s not a yolk.

A photo posted on Instagram just beat the world-record for the “Most Liked Image on Instagram,” surpassing the last record-holder, Kylie Jenner, with 18 million likes on the photo of her birth announcement.

This awe-inspiring egg has received more than 26 million likes on Instagram. And with the entire profile being dedicated to one photo, you could say they put all their eggs in one basket.

Doesn’t that just crack you up?

Guinness World Records verified the achievement on Monday.

So if you’re wanting to get in on this egg-streme world-record, you might want to scramble and like the egg-splosive viral photo.