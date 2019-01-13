Women’s March returning to downtown Denver for third year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Less than one week from Sunday, a large crowd will gather for the third annual Women’s March in downtown Denver.

The theme for this year’s march in Denver is "Listen, unite, act."

The first Women’s March happened on the same day of President Donald Trump’s first full day in office in January 2017.

The event in Denver was one of dozens that took place around the world that day. The turnout stunned onlookers, including Regan Byrd from Denver.

“I knew it was going to be big, but I think we were shocked about how huge the Denver march was. Just the energy was amazing, and is still amazing. How many people are concerned about what’s happening and are trying to make their voice heard,” said Byrd.

That energy motivated Byrd to join the march’s leadership team this year. This year’s march on Saturday, Jan. 19 will be her first.

The march is happening at Civic Center Park. The pre-march rally starts at 9 a.m. The march itself begins at 10:30 a.m.

Organizers are also holding a fundraiser on Monday, Jan. 14 at Jacks in the Denver Pavillions at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. More information is available on the Denver Women's March website.