Woman reportedly cannot hear men’s voices due to rare hearing disorder

XIAMEN, China — A woman in China has a rare hearing disorder – she can no longer hear men’s voices.

The woman, identified as Chen, woke up one day unable to hear her boyfriend speak, according to Forbes.

The condition is called reverse slope hearing loss, which means she can’t hear low frequencies – which includes the average male voice, Forbes reports.

“She was able to hear me when I spoke to her, but when a young male patient walked in, she couldn’t hear him at all,” Lin Xiaoqing, the doctor who treated Chen, said, according to the Daily Mail.

Doctors say that the condition is usually caused by genetics, but that stress and a lack of sleep are considered contributing factors too, according to Fox News.

The condition is expected to be temporary and she is reportedly expected to fully recover.