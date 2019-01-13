× Woman banned from Walmart after allegedly riding electric cart while drinking wine from Pringles can

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A Texas woman has been banned from Walmart after she allegedly went on a wild ride on an electric shopping cart for hours while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

It happened at the Walmart in Wichita Falls, Texas on Friday morning, The Wichita Falls Times Record News reported.

Police said that the woman had been riding the electric cart, which is meant for disabled shoppers, around the parking lot of the store for several hours while drinking the alcoholic beverage.

The newspaper reports that police found the woman at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned from that Walmart location.

There were no arrests made in the incident, according to KAUZ.