× Westbound lanes of I-70 reopens at York after serious crash

DENVER — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at York Street in Denver have reopened after being closed for more than an hour because of a serious crash on Sunday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

CDOT first tweeted about the crash around 1 p.m. on Sunday and didn’t reopen until about 2:30 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause is under investigation, according to the Denver Police Department.

No further details on the crash were immediately available.