UNC’s Davis reaching new heights in senior season

GREELEY, Colo. -- Jordan Davis isn't focused on his eye-popping numbers, but if you watch him play, you'll see that he can soar and score with the best of them.

"I try to stay grounded and humble, and not get caught up in all of that," the UNC senior says of his impressive stats. "My biggest thing is that I'm a winner. That's my only goal."

Davis is scoring 25.2 points per game for the Bears this season, consistently ranking as one of the top-10 scorers in the nation.

"When your best player is your hardest worker and it's not even close, and those young guys see him in here at 6 in the morning, they see him getting treatment after practice, they just see him doing all the right things on and off the court, it makes my job easy," says UNC men's basketball coach Jeff Linder.

The Bears are 10-6 so far this season, with a 4-1 record in the Big Sky Conference. Davis is focused on helping his team rack up wins and hopefully make a run in March, but there's also an important school record in sight. Davis is on pace to become UNC's all-time leading scorer.

"My dad used to wake me up at 6 a.m. to have workouts," Davis says. "Just being able to have those records is my way of giving back to them."

For Davis, family is the foundation that's kept him grounded -- a family that includes his biggest little fan.

"She'll watch games on TV and she knows how to point me out. She's like, 'that's my daddy,'" Davis says of his 2-year-old daughter, Jordynn.

Having Jordynn in his life has taught him many things, like patience.

"It allowed me to understand when things aren't going my way and how to adjust. With being a father, you have your good days and you have your bad days. And there are things you can do about it and things you can't. I just take those lessons and try and apply them to any aspect of life."

They are lessons learned that have kept him grounded while reaching new heights in his final season with the Bears.