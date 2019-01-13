× South Carolina bill would require high schoolers take personal finance class

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill filed in South Carolina would require high school students in that state to take a class in personal finance.

The bill, which was filed by Republican state Sen. Luke Rankin, would require high school students to take at least one half-credit personal finance course and pass a test at the end of the school year in order to graduate, WJZY reported.

If passed, the new requirement, which is sitting in the state Senate Education Committee, would begin with the 2020-2021 school year and the State Department of Education would be tasked with developing the curriculum before July 1, 2020.

A full copy of the legislation is available on the state’s website.