Quiet Sunday, start to work week

DENVER — Our Sunday morning is starting off on a cold note, with areas of patchy fog to get us started. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. for portions of the Eastern Plains.

Highs on Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, thanks to some extra sunshine.

Expect temps to max out in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday afternoon with a light wind out of the southwest. Scattered snow showers will be possible again in the mountains, specifically across the southwest portion of the state.

Temperatures will continue to climb heading into the upcoming work week, as highs soar back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll keep sunshine and quiet weather around through Thursday.

Our next storm system looks to arrive in Colorado Thursday into Friday. Snow will start in the mountains first on Thursday, moving into the Front Range by Friday.

Totals and timing have yet to be determined at this time.

A few lingering snow showers will continue into early Saturday as temperatures stay on the cooler side.

