People in Denver’s Mar Lee neighborhood want illegally parked RV moved

DENVER -- Some people living in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood want an illegally parked RV out of the area.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers were told the RV's owner frequently parks it on different blocks. As of Sunday, it was parked on Hazel Court near South Irving Street.

"It’s just not safe. It’s bouncing from block to block," said one neighbor who asked to not be identified. "It’s been ticketed, but there’s no license plates on it, so who are they ticketing?"

The city and county of Denver told the Problem Solvers that the RV had been ticketed about a block and a half away for lacking registration.

Council member Kevin Flynn’s office is now investigating. He says there has been a growing problem of RV owners illegally parking in the city.

"We continually see people moving their RVs and parking inside neighborhoods and not finding a permanent place where they can park and live," Flynn said.

When the Problem Solvers knocked on the RV's door Sunday evening, a man who identified himself as George came outside. He said he was in the process of getting the vehicle registered in Colorado.

George also said he would try to get the plates registered Monday and claimed neighbors said it would be OK for him to park there.

Council member Flynn says he’ll follow up with officers to make sure the RV is legally parked.