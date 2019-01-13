× Man killed while skiing on Quandary Peak

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man was killed while back-country skiing on Quandary Peak in Summit County Sunday.

The Summit County Rescue Group said that around 11:20 a.m., the organization was notified of an injured skier on the peak, which is located southwest of Breckenridge.

The injured skier was located at an elevation of about 13,400 feet. The mountain is 14,265 feet tall.

Flight for Life was used to access the patient, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was flown to Summit Medical Center in Frisco, according to the rescue group.

The man was skiing with a companion, who was flown to the rescue operation’s command post.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has taken over the case. The man has not yet been identified.