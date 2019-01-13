× Man hit by train in Platteville identified as 62-year-old accused of unlawful sexual conduct

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A pedestrian fatally struck by a train in the Weld County town of Platteville was identified as a man arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual contact about a week earlier.

The Weld County Coroner on Sunday identified the man as Paul Stephen Wakefield, 62, of Gilcrest.

Police said that Wakefield was on foot when a southbound train hit him around noon on Friday near Weld County Road 34 and Highway 85.

Wakefield was arrested on Jan. 3 for unlawful sexual contact and committing a crime against an at-risk person, according to court records obtained by FOX31.

He bonded out on Jan. 4.

According to the Greeley Tribune, Wakefield was a pastor at Gilcrest Baptist Church and was arrested after a nurse at an assisted living facility walked in on him kneeling in front of a female patient with his hands up her shirt and head on her chest.

The Tribune reported that the nurse told police the woman has “cognitive communication deficit and problems with her memory.”

The incident remains under investigation.