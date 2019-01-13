× Hero of the Month: 90 year old veteran who won’t slow down

HIGHLANDS RANCH — He could’ve retired a quarter-century ago. But a veteran in Highlands Ranch just won’t slow down. He inspires his coworkers, his customers – and he inspired us. So we named him the FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve Hero of the Month for January.

If you visit the Ace Hardware store near Highlands Ranch Parkway and University Boulevard, go to the paint counter. Right there, you’ll meet the most dedicated employee in the building.

“Roland Menk. He’s 90 years old, still comes to work every day,” said coworker Mandi Skinner.

Maybe it’s because of the strong work ethic he honed while training during the Korean War as a US Army “ground pounder” – that has stuck with him all these years. After all, he still sports his army dog tags around his neck. Whatever it is that keeps him going – he inspires everyone around him.

“It’s great to have people who are elderly working with you and with kids because a lot of kids don’t have an opportunity to be with older people these days, and I think it’s a great way for them to learn respect,” said coworker Allison Zieger.

Roland is so beloved here that last month when he turned 90 years old, he arrived to balloons, and a big surprise. A party – complete with camouflage army cake. And a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal. Turns out, he’s the same age as the cartoon legend.

“We had a blast. We went all out. We managed to keep it a secret – including (from) his wife – and we really surprised him,” said coworker Suz Yabe. She helped orchestrate that surprise – and another one – by calling us and nominating Roland for a big honor: the Hero of the Month for January 2019.

Along with the award, he gets a $250 Visa gift card from our Serving Those Who Serve sponsor, US Mortgages.

“Thank you. This is surprise. I can’t believe it,” Menk said.

What we couldn’t believe? Seventy years later, his old Army uniform still fits. Just another impressive feat from a truly impressive 90 year old.

