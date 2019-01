JACKSON, Miss. — Heartbreaking video captured a dog chasing after an SUV after the owner tried to leave it at a Mississippi animal shelter.

The Animal Rescue Fund in Jackson, Mississippi told WAPT that a woman is seen pulling into the parking lot of the shelter after it had closed and knocking on the door.

When nobody answered the door, the woman took the dog out the door and drove away as the dog chased after her, WAPT reports.

The shelter is still looking for the abandoned dog.