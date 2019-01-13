Fort Collins police shoot, injure armed man fighting with woman in street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A Fort Collins police officer shot and wounded an armed man on Saturday night while responding to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Bradbury Court when police arrived and saw an armed male in the street involved in a confrontation with a woman, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said that one officer shot the man and the suspect was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies with injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Neither the officer or the suspect were identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Detective Rita Servin at 970-498-5167 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.