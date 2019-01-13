Dry, mild start to workweek with changes by Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunshine and above-freezing afternoon temperatures have helped melt away some of the snow from Friday's storm and improve road conditions. Today's high temperature hit 35 degrees in Denver. Warmer temperatures will move in to start the week.

Monday will be dry and mostly sunny statewide. Denver's high temperature will reach the mid 40s.

Dry conditions will settle on the Front Range for the next several days. Denver has only seen 9.5 inches of snow so far this winter season, which puts us about 14 inches behind our average.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s with dry weather on the Front Range through Thursday. Colorado's mountains will see snowfall move in on Wednesday and last into the weekend.

The next storm system to bring potential impacts to the Front Range will arrive on Friday. It is still too far out to know exact timing and totals, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

