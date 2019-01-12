× Flurries coming to an end as temperatures remain cold this weekend

Cloudy conditions and light flurries will continue throughout the first half of hour morning hours. Expect drying conditions across the metro by lunchtime and this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below average today, with highs only making it into the 30s. Expect a gradual decrease of cloud cover with a few mountain snow showers lingering.

Sunday will offer a brighter forecast, as some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures return. Highs will hit the upper 30s and low 40s across the Front Range with a mix of sun and clouds.

A quiet weather pattern will return to the region this work week, with sunshine expected each and every afternoon through Thursday. This added sun will help temperatures stay on the warmer side, maxing out in the mid to upper 40s. We will have the potential of our next weather system arriving in western Colorado by Thursday night, and across the Front Range by Friday.

