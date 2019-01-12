Chilly, dry end to weekend on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Front Range is slowly drying out and warming up from Friday's snowstorm. We hit 35 degrees in Denver Saturday, which is about 10 degrees below the average for this time of year.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a high temperature of 38 degrees. Denver and the Front Range will stay dry. Colorado's southern mountains will see light snow showers through Sunday evening.

Dry weather sticks around on the Front Range through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Monday through Thursday in Denver.

Denver's next chance for snow moves in on Friday. This storm system is still too far out to know exact timing and totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.