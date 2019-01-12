× Body found by sheriff’s office is that of missing Park County woman, husband says

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — On Saturday afternoon, the Park County Sheriff’s Office said it found a body. The agency did not identify the person or say where the remains were discovered.

The husband of missing woman Tammy Devine confirmed to FOX31 and Channel 2 that the body is hers.

Devine was reported missing on Dec. 30. Her husband, JP Devine, said the sheriff’s office began searching for her this morning.

JP said Tammy struggled with depression.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.