12-year-old girl missing from Aurora, possible danger to herself

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the help of the public to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aryann – no last name given – was last seen near East Yale Avenue and South Lima Street.

Police noted in a tweet that she is a danger to herself and may need immediate medical attention.

She is described as a 5-feet-6 female weighing 140 pounds.

Police report she was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with the word ‘Pink’ on the sleeve and black pants. Call 911 if you see her.