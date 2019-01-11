Wintry mix for metro area throughout day; heavy snow above 6,000 feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A storm brought rain and snow to the Denver metro area on Friday morning. Snow and slushy roads are likely for the morning and afternoon commutes.

The storm is not cold, with temperatures staying in the 30s across parts of the Front Range. That will determine precipitation type and accumulation.

A rain/snow mix is likely for areas below 6,000 feet on Friday morning morning changing to all snow by the afternoon and evening.

That includes Denver, Loveland, Fort Collins and Greeley where 1-4 inches of snow accumulation are expected.

It will be all snow above 6,000 feet, including the Palmer Divide and foothills.

Castle Rock, Monument, Genesee, Evergreen, Conifer, Coal Creek Canyon, Nederland and Red Feather Lakes could see 6-12 inches of total snow accumulation.

The snow ends early Saturday morning with sunshine returning and highs staying in the 30s.

It will be sunny on Sunday with highs in the 40s. It will be dry on Monday.

