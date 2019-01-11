Water line break impacts most of Central City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL CITY, Colo. -- Most of Central City does not have access to tap water due to a water main break that occurred Friday morning.

The break happened in the 300 block of Eureka Street. The city's water supply was shut off as crews work to make repairs.

Six port-a-potties were placed throughout the city due to the "potential immediate need of sanitation," according to officials. Bottled water is also available at City Hall.

There is no estimated time for when the repairs will be complete.

Residents are asked to call 303-582-5251 (ext. 1) if they have questions.