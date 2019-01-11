Try functional fitness at VASA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a New Year, time to mix it up. Every VASA Fitness location has a huge, green turf area where clients can create their own workout with fun tools like Kettle Bells, Medicine Balls even Bosus. If you don't know what to do with these tools VASA suggests working with a personal trainer. Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Instructor, Joana Canals and VP of Group Exercise at VASA, Doris Thews tried out a partner workout with a trainer. Watch the segment to see how they did. Check out a VASA near you with monthly memberships as low as $9.99.