Trial set for Mark Redwine, father accused of killing 13-year-old son

DURANGO, Colo. — The date and location of a trial for a Colorado man accused of killing his 13-year-old son have been set.

The Durango Herald reports 6th Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Wilson on Thursday said the trial for Mark Redwine will be June 24 in Durango.

Redwine is accused of killing his son, Dylan, in 2012 while the boy was visiting from the Colorado Springs area.

Redwine in June pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Judge Wilson says he will consider moving the trial to a different judicial district if it becomes apparent an impartial jury can’t be seated in La Plata County.

John Moran, a public defender representing Redwine, declined to comment about the trial being held in Durango, saying a gag order prohibits him from speaking about the case.