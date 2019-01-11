The hottest consumer and electronics and technology are being unveiled at the CES 2019 in Las Vegas. Digital Lifestyle Expert, Mario Armstrong is right in the middle of it, to show us some exciting products headed our way.AlertMe
The latest tech gadgets
-
Wind pushes Southwest jet onto equipment as passengers exit at DIA
-
Congressman Jason Crow keeps promise, votes against Pelosi for speaker
-
Rocky Mountain Park closes roads, restrooms amid shutdown
-
Mom, dad and new baby all share Christmas Eve birthday
-
Study: Drinking alcohol, coffee linked to living past 90
-
-
New York police officer saves wedding day after car crash
-
US envoy in Isis fight, Brett McGurk, resigns over US withdrawl from Syria
-
Denver moves to ban LGBT conversion therapy; state expected to follow
-
Seniors begin moving out of Littleton apartment complex deemed ‘uninhabitable’ after fire
-
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration at end of year
-
-
Michigan mother calls police on son who refused to get up for school
-
Mother travels to Mexico to find man accused of sexually assaulting her son
-
Be Beautiful Be Yourself Dance Winter Performance