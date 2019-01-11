Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: More snow expected tonight

Report: FBI probed whether Trump secretly worked for Russia

Posted 7:33 pm, January 11, 2019, by

US President Donald Trump speaks at a military briefing during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. - President Donald Trump arrived in Iraq on his first visit to US troops deployed in a war zone since his election two years ago (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The New York Times reports that law enforcement officials became so concerned by President Donald Trump’s behavior in the days after he fired FBI Director James Comey that they began investigating whether he had been working for Russia against U.S. interests.

The report, published late Friday, cites unnamed former law enforcement officials and others familiar with the investigation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller took over the investigation when he was appointed soon after Comey’s firing. The Times says it’s unclear whether Mueller is still pursuing it.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Times that he had no knowledge of the inquiry but said that since it was opened a year and a half ago and they hadn’t heard anything, apparently “they found nothing.”

