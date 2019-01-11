Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a train in the Weld County town of Platteville Friday.

According to the town’s police department, the incident happened near Weld County Road 34 and Highway 85.

Around noon, a witness called to report a traffic accident. Platteville police officers, fire department personnel and paramedics responded and learned it was a train vs. pedestrian collision.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office responded and continues to investigate.

The person who was killed has not yet been named.