More snow to fall

We continue under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for metro Denver and a WINTER STORM WARNING for southern communities until midnight. Snow is expected to continue into the evening hours across metro Denver. Some bands of snow could be moderate at times. We are expecting another 1"-4" of ADDITIONAL accumulation with the most falling south of the city. Once the sun sets areas roads may turn slick especially on the south and west sides of the city where more snow will be accumulating.

Snow showers will linger after midnight and could still be falling early on Saturday with little additional accumulation. There will be some sunshine on Saturday, but temperatures will stay in the chilly 30s. We will have a little more sunshine on Sunday, but, again, temperatures don't warm out of the upper 30s.

And, we are already tracking our next chance for snow arriving on Friday with the possibility of accumulation again. It's great news as we try and make up for the lack of snow so far this season.

