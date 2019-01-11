List: Offers for furloughed federal workers in Colorado

DENVER — As the partial government shutdown enters its fourth week, some of the many Coloradans who work for the federal government are struggling financially.
Thankfully, a number of local businesses and organizations have offers aimed at helping furloughed workers. Below is a growing list of offers available:
- Alpine Bank is offering interest-free personal loans equal to a worker’s monthly pay (even for federal employees who are not customers).
- Big Red F Restaurant Group (The Post Brewing Co., Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Centro Mexican Kitchen, West End Tavern and Zolo Grill) is offering free weekday lunches to furloughed workers beginning Monday, Jan. 14.
- Colorado Railroad Museum is providing free admission to furloughed workers and their immediate families.
- Credit Union of Denver and Sunwest Educational Credit Union are offering payment deferrals and interest-free loans.
- Denver Art Museum is providing free admission to furloughed workers and one guest each.
- Denver Museum of Nature and Science is providing free admission to furloughed workers and one guest each.
- Elevations Credit Union is offering “skip-a-pay” on loans for customers in good standing. Interest-free personal loans equal to a worker’s monthly pay are also available.
- Metrum Credit Union is offering interest-free personal loans equal to a worker’s monthly pay.
Do you know of another offer for furloughed workers? Let us know!