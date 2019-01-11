Half-Price Tickets to Winter BREW Fest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Winter Brew Fest at the Mile High Station is on January 25 and 26, 2019! General Admission is from 7pm-10pm.

With your commemorative glass, sample over 100 brews from more than 45 breweries. The Winter Brew Fest will celebrate craft beverages from around Colorado and beyond, and features: live music, food and other vendors. This event benefits Swallow Hill Music Association. Warm up with unlimited tastings of some of the best brews available- souvenir glass included!

Offer: $20 for $40 General Admission Ticket.

Live Music:

FRIDAY - THE BURROUGHS!

SATURDAY- DEAD FLOYD