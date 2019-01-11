Gary Kubiak will not be Broncos offensive coordinator, sources say

DENVER — Gary Kubiak will not be the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator, according to multiple sources.

Kubiak was Denver’s head coach when the team won Super Bowl 50 in February 2016 before stepping down from the position.

Since then, Kubiak has worked as a senior personnel adviser for the Broncos.

Kubiak was thought to be returning to the sideline to run the team’s offense. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that is not the case.

“After lengthy discussions, Denver and Kubiak had different ideas on staffing and offensive philosophies. Both sides going in different directions,” a tweet from Schefter reads.

On Wednesday, the Broncos named Vic Fangio as the team’s new coach.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.