Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson laments ‘snowflake’ culture

LONDON — Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lamented the “snowflake” culture during an interview with the Daily Star that was published on Friday.

Johnson told the United Kingdom publication that snowflakes’ complaints do a disservice to the war heroes who fought for freedom of speech.

“So many good people fought for freedom and equality — but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended,” he said. “If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended — and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

He said he might not agree with what someone thinks or who they voted for, but he will support their “right say or believe it.”

“That’s democracy,” he said. “We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years. People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want.

“That can only be a good thing — but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”