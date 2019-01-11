× Denver music festival Grandoozy not returning in 2019

DENVER — Grandoozy, the music festival that made its debut in Denver last fall, will not be held in 2019. Organizers of the festival announced that it would be going on a “hiatus” this year.

“We feel a special connection to Denver and its people and intend to use this hiatus as an opportunity to create a festival that is even more unique, sustainable and integrated into the region’s local and creative community,” Grandoozy said via Twitter Friday afternoon.

The three-day festival was held at Overland Golf Course in September.

A number of renowned bands performed, including Phoenix, Florence and the Machine, and Kendrick Lamar.

“We’re proud of the world-class festival we delivered for a world-class city and are truly humbled by the praise and support Grandoozy received in its inaugural year from the fans, artists, vendors and the city of Denver,” the Twitter post reads.

Organizers did not provide specifics on why the festival will not be returning this year.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.