California officer fatally shot after responding to accident

DAVIS, Calif. — Authorities say a police officer who’d only been on the job a few weeks has died after being shot in Northern California by a suspect who later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Davis Police Department officials say 22-year-old officer Natalie Corona was shot after responding to a traffic accident about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the community west of Sacramento.

Corona was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she later died.

After the shooting, police issued a citywide shelter-in-place order as officers searched for the suspect, who was later found in a house located near the shooting.

Police have not identified the suspect, nor determined what prompted the shooting.