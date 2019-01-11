Authorities investigating bank robbery in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Agents with the FBI are leading an investigation into a bank robbery near the Streets at SouthGlenn shopping center in Centennial.

The Littleton Police Department said the bank robbery happened at East Arapahoe Road and South University Boulevard. There are two banks at that intersection. Police did not say which one was robbed. LPD said its officers were called to assist the FBI.

Amy Meyer, a special agent with the FBI’s Denver field office, said its Safe Streets Task Force is working with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation. Meyer described the investigation as ongoing and said she could not comment further.

The sheriff’s office said the FBI is the lead agency in the investigation.

Littleton Public Schools said five elementary schools in the area (Sandburg, Twain, Franklin, Highland and Hopkins) were placed on “secure perimeter” at the time.

LPS said Arapahoe High School, which is located about one mile south of the area, was also put on “secure perimeter” due to an unrelated threat that has since been determined to be a hoax.