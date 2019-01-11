Arvada diner offers CBD in its breakfast food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA — A popular breakfast themed diner in Arvada is offering its customers something different with their orders: CBD.

That’s right. If you head to The Cereal Box in Olde Town Arvada you can now get a bowl of your favorite cereal with some CBD sprinkled on top of it.

“We actually have a dissolvable, tasteless CBD powder. It’s 100% hemp based,” said Lori Hofer, co-owner of The Cereal Box. “It’s something I think people are familiar with here in Colorado and [something they’re] looking for”.

Hofer said the CBD can be added to anything they serve, including: cereal, coffee and milkshakes.

“People are pretty excited. They’re either already on a CBD regiment, they’re familiar with it, so they’ll take this to compliment and enhance that regiment or this is an opportunity for them to try it if they’ve never taken it before,” Hofer explained.

CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it won’t get you high. The CBD used at The Cereal Box is 100% hemp based.

Lately, doctors have been praising CBD for its potential health benefits such as helping people with inflammation, anxiety and muscle pain.

“I think this is something that could really catch on in a lot of other eateries as well,” Hofer said.