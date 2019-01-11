× 10-percent pay increase among Denver Public Schools’ new plans for teachers

DENVER — Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova has announced what the district is offering in negotiations with teachers about compensation.

On Friday night, DPS published a video with Cordova speaking about the negotiations with the Denver Classroom Teachers Association.

In the video, Cordova talks about a number of proposed changes regarding teacher pay. Perhaps the most remarkable is a plan to grow the average teacher’s base salary by 10 percent from this year to next year.

“We’ve heard clearly the importance of predictability in making sure that teachers know where they are on the salary table, and how their salary will grow over time,” Cordova said.

The superintendent added that the district has created a pathway to a “$100,000 teacher” in base pay.

Additionally, Cordova said that in alignment with Gov. Jared Polis’ plan for free all-day kindergarten statewide, DPS has added an additional $6 million to what it had previously committed to that effort.

Negotiations with the DCTA will continue for three more days. The union has scheduled a strike vote for Jan. 19. The DPS website states that if the teachers were to vote to strike, the district would “immediately ask the state’s support” to keep schools open.