Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run ski collision at Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. -- A woman remains in a hospital after a child collided and ran her into a tree while skiing Saturday afternoon at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Stephen Kim and his wife, Ura, were skiing about 12:30 p.m. on the Reverie Ski Run on Peak 6 when a young skier collided with the woman, sending her into a tree.

Kim was skiing behind his wife and saw the incident. He said the skier came flying down the hill, lost control, overturned and hit his wife on her left side.

Ura Kim became unconscious with several fractured bones and a severe concussion.

Stephen Kim tried to stay in contact with the skier, who estimated to be about 10 years old, but left to be by his wife's side.

"Out of the left corner of my left eye, I see this kid just flying down the hill with his legs wide open, but the skis pointed straight down the hill headed into the catwalk," Kim said.

"And when he hits that catwalk, he overturns, and when he overturns, he catches up to my wife and he hits her on the left side of her body and pushes her into the tree."

He said when he turned around, the boy and his father were gone.

"It's like if you are driving a car," Kim said. "To me, that is a hit-and-run. When you have an accident, you stop. You assist. Make sure everybody, all parties involved, are taken care of. You exchange information if you need to. That is the law."

The Skier Safety Act requires skiers and snowboarders involved in any collision while on the slopes to stop, summon aid and exchange information.

Kim took to social media to say he is looking for the skier and his parents, saying they need to turn themselves in.

2) I will find you and your parents and prosecute you for felony and will press charges to see you all go to jail or fess up now. By DMing to me ASAP. Remember that I caught you, I know what you look like, you confessed to me of your guilt as I saw it all. — Stephen K (@StopHatingX) January 8, 2019

3) I will get the data I need from Vail resorts from Kensho lift ride data and catch you. Better fess up before I find you. Here is what you did to my wife. You are lucky my wife is alive. I will chase you and look for you the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/P5ns9GcShK — Stephen K (@StopHatingX) January 8, 2019

4) For anyone who can help to find this boy and his parents, I will donate $1,000 to a charity of your choice. I will NEVER STOP LOOKING FOR YOU! @SummitDailyNews @boulderdaily @denverpost @csgazette — Stephen K (@StopHatingX) January 8, 2019

5) Do the right thing and confess to your mistake! There is a case opened to find you with Summit County Sheriff's office to charge you and your family for the hit and run — Stephen K (@StopHatingX) January 8, 2019

Correction on date as it happened this past weekend, 2019-01-05 around 12:30pm. Thank you all for your support to find this blond boy between the age of ~ 8-13 with his parents. I am certain it was his parents decision to ditch the scene of the crime — Stephen K (@StopHatingX) January 8, 2019

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 970-423-8925.