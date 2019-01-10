Transient removed after climbing into University of North Colorado gym rafters

GREELEY, Colo. — A transient who climbed into the rafters of Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center on Thursday morning has been removed, the University of Northern Colorado Police Department said.

Police responded to the Greeley campus at 270 Alles Drive about 7:30 a.m. and negotiated with the unarmed man.

The man was not considered to be a threat, but police asked people to avoid the gym. Classes were not impacted and the rest of the athletic center was open.

The university sent an alert about the closure to its Facebook page about 7:30 a.m. and an emergency text was sent to students.

The man was brought down about 10 a.m. and taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center to be evaluated.