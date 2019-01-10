Snow to develop for Friday morning commuters: Pinpoint Weather Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Cloud cover quickly increased Thursday evening and snow formed in some areas of the high country which will spread out over the area through the Friday morning commute.

Travel conditions will be impacted Friday due to areas of moderate and heavy snowfall. Here is a drivers' timeline on the road conditions expected:

The evening weather modeling data has not shown much by way of changing thinking regarding the timing or totals associated with this system. You can watch the timing of the system in this video:

As far as totals, here is a gallery of images showing Colorado's view, then three metro-area map views.

