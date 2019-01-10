Rock mitigation forces daytime closure of Clear Creek Canyon through April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Rock mitigation work is forcing the daytime closure of Clear Creek Canyon through April.

Crews are performing work to reduce the risk of rock slides from Mondays to Thursdays on the main road between the Front Range and the casino towns of Black Hawk and Central City.

The 12-mile stretch of U.S. 6 through the canyon between Highway 58 in Golden and Highway 119 is closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

It's part of a $3 million project to enhance driver safety and to prevent natural rock slides by strengthening the rock walls above the highway.

The work includes rock scaling, removal of scaled rock and the installation of rock reinforcements. To date, 35,000 tons of rock have been removed and 125,000 square feet of wire mesh has been installed.

Drivers are urged to use Interstate 70 as an alternate route. Access to Black Hawk and Central City is available by using the Central City Parkway or by going east on Highway 6, then north on Highway 119.