Police release sketch of man suspected of robbing elderly Boulder woman

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department has released a sketch of a man who allegedly robbed and injured an elderly woman at her home Tuesday.

BPD said around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of 11th Street. Pat Angell, 74, was on her porch checking her mail when a man approached from behind and demanded her purse. When Angell refused to comply, the man pulled hard on the purse, causing the woman to roll down the steps.

“He was stronger than me. [There was] nothing I could have done,” said Angell during an interview with FOX31 and Channel 2.

The man then allegedly left with Angell’s purse and cellphone, neither of which have been found. Angell had to undergo medical treatment.

“My hip, my knee… been gimping around all day,” she said.

The retired librarian said she took a mental photograph of the suspect, which helped Boulder police put together the sketch.

“I don’t think I was targeted. I think I was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Angell said.

The suspect is described by BPD as a Hispanic man in his early 20s. He is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has a regular build and a small mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with horizontal stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD Detective Kurt Foster: 303-441-4329. Anonymous tips can also be made to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.